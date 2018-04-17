Opening Drive Week 1
COLUMBIA - Jeremy Schrank and Nick Hehemann recap the biggest stories from week one of high school football in mid-Missouri.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The Truman VA has a new way to help veterans fight the blues by using the blues. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office has turned over evidence to the St. Louis circuit attorney for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY— The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 12:15 p.m. The leader... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY— The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 9:20 a.m. A spokeswoman says... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Tax Day is April 17 this year, and the Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers that scammers are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - During popular events like football games and graduation, hotels and short-term rentals are in great demand. One... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – A Jefferson City business owner asked the city council to consider putting a municipal use tax for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City Council voted Monday evening to approve a seven hundred thousand dollar storm drain replacement plan. The... More >>
in
ELDON - Rural school districts such as Eldon and Fatima are waiting for funding for better broadband from the Missouri... More >>
in
MARIES COUNTY - A motorcycle driver with active warrants for his arrest went over 135 mph and later wrecked his... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - All this week United Way and early childhood educators, students and child care professionals will celebrate the... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 3:45... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – For the first time in four years, the number of child abuse and neglect reports in Missouri has... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City council will hear a report, Monday night, at its meeting on inclusionary housing and zoning. Inclusionary... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The "egregious" mistake of relying on a bungling private investigator to help handle the criminal... More >>
in
SEDALIA - The second of two suspects connected to a deadly weekend shooting was booked into the Pettis County Jail... More >>
in
MOBERLY- HOPE "Help Our People Excel" Mission Shelter closed its doors indefinitely Monday amid a zoning battle with the city.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Since 2008, the Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association has been working to support the foster... More >>
in