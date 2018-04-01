Opening of Wildlife Museum in Springfield Delayed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The grand reopening of the Wonders of Wildlife Museum in Springfield has been delayed again as work continues on a multi-million dollar renovation.

Rob Keck, chairman of the board of the museum, says the official reopening is now planned for next fall, although some parts will open later this year.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the museum is planning to expand by 235,800 square feet, at an cost of about $100 million.

The museum opened in 2001 and closed in 2007 for what was to be a $25 million renovation. Before announcing the latest delay Wednesday, museum officials had estimated it would open in the spring 2014.

Keck said the current focus is on gathering the animals and materials needed for the museum's exhibits.