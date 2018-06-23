Opens Slots for Solar One Project

COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light said Friday that there are about 200 slots open for Columbians to be a part of the Solar One program. The extra slots to participate opened in December. People living in Columbia can sign up to pay an extra $3.35 a month for local solar energy that is comes from sources throughout the city.

"The good thing is that it develops local solar energy right here in Columbia as opposed to buying green credits or getting renewable energy from another source," said Connie Kacprowicz, spokesperson for Water and Light.

The owner of Main Squeeze, Leigh Lockhart, said her business was the first business in Columbia to sign on to the program when it began in 2008. Lockhart said she participates in the program both at home and with her business and it's a good thing.

"It's program I really believe in. It's something that's one of the things I love about Columbia it that they look for opportunities to do things better and greener and smarter," said Lockhart.

Kacprowicz said that as the year progresses, Water and Light will evaluate that cost of the program of all of its solar energy contracts to determine the program's future.

"I think it's going to be a great for solar energy in Columbia, Missouri," said Kacprowicz.

"I feel great about it. I mean the sun is free, and it just makes sense. The solar industry is growing and it could mean more jobs," said Lockhart.

If you would like to participate in the program, you can go to this link: http://www.gocolumbiamo.com/WaterandLight/Electric/SolarOne.php