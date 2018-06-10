Opera Theatre of St. Louis Gets New Artistic Director

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The artistic director of Opera Colorado is heading east. James Robinson is the new artistic director at Opera Theatre of St. Louis. He succeeds Colin Graham, who died in April. Robinson is already well-known among opera fans in St. Louis. He has directed five mainstage productions in the Gateway City, including last spring's "La Traviata." Opera Theatre St. Louis also plans to add a new position, executive director. Timothy O'Leary will take on that role effective at the beginning of 2008. He is currently director of operations at New York City Opera.