Operation Summer Sweep II

Capt. Mike Smith of the Jefferson City Police Department was part of the morning raid and was relieved it was relatively peaceful.

"We don't want any trouble, so we go in groups of three," he explained. "And basically we can just overwhelm you, and that's also why we pick early-morning hours."

One neighbor said the dealer made his presence obvious because of the high-traffic volume through the dealer's home. A group of drug officers called Mustang began working undercover and dealing with suspects about a year ago. They record the suspects on camera to help try to prove their cases in court. That's why police waited so long to make the arrests.

"When you do one of these roundups, you quite frequently forfeit the identify of your undercover officer," Smith admitted. "So we try to get in as much use out of them as possible."

Mustang officers are still working on investigations.