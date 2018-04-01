Operations Can Resume at Mo. Meat Processor

JEFFERSON CITY - Agriculture officials say operations can resume at a southeast Missouri meat processor after several problems were fixed.



The Missouri Department of Agriculture's Meat and Poultry Inspection Program announced Friday that Ed's Certified Meats of Marble Hill was re-inspected this week. The agency says that inspectors determined that unsanitary conditions that were identified last week had been addressed.



Ed's Certified Meats is a custom processing facility, which processes and packages meat for livestock owners only for their own consumption.