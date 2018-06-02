Opponents Appeal Decision Allowing Mo. Landfill

UNION, Mo. - Opponents of a plan to build a 400-acre coal ash landfill near the Missouri River have appealed a court order that allows the project to move ahead.

A circuit court judge ruled last month that the Franklin County Commission acted lawfully when it approved zoning changing allowing the development of the landfill. Ameren Missouri has since filed for a permit to build the coal ash landfill next to its Labadie power plant.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that the Labadie Environmental Organization has appealed the court's decision. The group says the commission's decision is invalid because discussion of the project wasn't allowed during a public hearing, and because the project doesn't "promote the health, safety and general welfare" of residents.

The utility say the facility will be safe.