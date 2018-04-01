Opponents Back Group's New Proposal

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Opponents of the stem cell amendment that Missouri voters approved last year are supporting a plan to ban a research method that uses human embryos. A new group called Cures Without Cloning says the initiative won't specifically repeal the amendment that narrowly passed in November. Instead, it would create a new definition for banned human cloning activities. The measure would appear on the November 2008 ballot and would bar tax money from going to such cloning research. An official with Missourians Against Human Cloning says that group will support the effort. Supporters of last year's amendment oppose the proposal. The chairman of the Missouri Coalition for Lifesaving Cures calls it "anti-patient, anti-hope, anti-cures and completely unnecessary."