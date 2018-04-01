Opponents Blast Stem Cell Measure

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SUNSET HILLS - Opponents of embryonic stem cell research rallied Tuesday against a proposed state constitutional amendment to protect it. St. Louis Archbishop Raymond Burke said the measure seeks "the legalized destruction of human life." The rally also drew such conservative notables as former presidential candidate and commentator Alan Keyes and Eagle Forum founder Phyllis Schlafly. Amendment supporters said opponents are using "wild claims" to distract the public from voting Nov. 7 whether Missouri residents can get the same medical treatments available in other states.