Opponents of CAFO Near Mark Twain Lake Organizing

The group, called Protect Mark Twain Lake, is asking northeast Missouri residents to ask the Department of Natural Resources to reconsider the granting of a permit for the operation. Ralls County landowner David Luetkemeyer wants to house 1,200 animals on his property near the lake. Waste generated by the animals will be kept in lagoons on the land. But Dick Lawler, a spokesman for the opponents, says he's afraid the swine lagoon could be broken, sending ten million gallons of raw swine waste into the lake. The lake provides water supply for 21 towns and water districts in northeast Missouri.