Opponents of confined animal operations back proposed ordinance

11 months 1 week 1 day ago Sunday, April 23 2017 Apr 23, 2017 Sunday, April 23, 2017 3:30:00 PM CDT April 23, 2017 in News
By: James Packard, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

FULTON - An ordinance proposed in Callaway County could complicate potential confined animal feeding operation (CAFO) construction. It could make it difficult to construct any CAFO in western Callaway County.

Western County Commissioner Roger Fischer drafted the ordinance in late March, which would place mandatory minimum distances between a new CAFO and existing CAFOs, private dwellings and populated areas.

Fischer said the ordinance is meant to help mitigate the spread of diseases that could be fostered among animals in the CAFO.

He said the more distance the better between humans and animals that are in confinement.

"It does reduce the likelihood that a human would contract it: a disease or virus from the CAFO," Fischer said.

Callaway County is ripe for CAFO construction.

Fischer's proposed ordinance says, "It is easy to apply for operating permits in our exceptionally well-located county, with access to workers from both Columbia and Jefferson City. As these operations become larger and larger, it is important to protect the farmers and residents of Callaway County from ill effects of such operations."

Tom Brunette has lived in western Callaway since 2006. He worries that if CAFO operations pop up around his home, the sale value of the land he lives on will plummet. 

He knows of a house with a lake that's been on the market three or four years despite a drop in price.

"They can't move it because it's so close to the CAFO, because of the smell. So, is that right? I don't think so," Brunette said.

Brunette is part of Friends of Responsible Agriculture, a group of people who live in the area and are fighting new CAFO construction. The group has been supportive of Fischer's ordinance. 

Fischer said he worries the construction of a milk plant in northeast Columbia could spur CAFO construction in western Callaway. 

"It's gonna be a rather large facility and they're gonna rely on a lot of livestock to supply milk to that dairy facility," Fischer said.

KOMU 8 News reached out to Aurora Organic Dairy, the company that is set to operate the dairy facility in northeast Columbia. 

The company said in an email, "We source between 75-80 percent of the milk we process from company-owned farms. To fill in our supply for the Columbia facility, we may work with local or regional organic dairy farmers. If there isn't enough supply to meet our needs nearby, we will identify possible producers in surrounding states. So, we wouldn't expect this ordinance to impact our facility in Columbia."

"One CAFO is like a spoke on a wheel," Brunette said. "If you have one CAFO, there's other CAFOs that have to be built around that CAFO to be able to support it. So you're not looking at just one CAFO coming in, you're looking at many."

When asked if his proposed ordinance would make it difficult to build a CAFO in western Callaway County, Fischer said only that the area is densely populated and loses about a third of its acreage to the Mark Twain National Forest. 

"The only comment that I've basically gotten from people is they don't understand why it's only western county instead of the entire county," Brunette said.

Fischer said western Callaway County is home to half of the county's population, so building CAFOs in that area could pose a greater health risk than more sparsely populated areas.

Ultimately, though, Fischer said he worries CAFOs could saturate Callaway County.

"There is no reason to believe that Callaway County would not be an optimum place to do that," Fischer said. "We have an opportunity for people to come into Callaway County and set up a big dairy CAFO to feed this new mega plant in Boone County, he said.

Fischer said he worries that the milk plant is coming from out of state.

"They didn't go to school with me, they didn't send their kids to go to school where my kids went, they didn't go to church with me. I don't know 'em. And they are gonna come here, they will set up these CAFOs, and they, as much as they want to be community partners, they're probably not gonna be the best neighbors."

Fischer said his goal is to protect Callaway County and maintain it as a family-friendly county. 

 

More News

Grid
List

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
7pm 29°
8pm 28°
9pm 29°
10pm 28°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

6:00p
Little Big Shots
7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
6:00p
Saving Hope
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy