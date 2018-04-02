Opponents seeking public vote on proposed Kansas City hotel

KANSAS CITY- Opponents of public subsidies for a $311 million convention hotel in Kansas City have turned in petitions seeking a public vote on the proposal.

The group has now turned in more than 2,100 signatures to city election officials. The Kansas City Star reports that Citizens for Responsible Government turned in 800 signatures on Wednesday, in addition to 1,300 valid signatures the group already had turned in.

City Attorney Bill Geary said in a statement the initiative could prompt a legal fight because the City Council has already authorized an agreement with the hotel's developers and signed contracts for financing.

The city wants to build an 800-room Hyatt hotel downtown. It is contributing about $50 million to the project, bonded over 25 years, and land valued at $4.5 million.