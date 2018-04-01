Opposition groups meet to speak against common core

JEFFERSON CITY - Members of Concerned Women for America gave a presentation in Jefferson City Sunday afternoon, encouraging the public to rally against Common Core education standards.

Approximately forty men and women attended the lecture, where the audience was encouraged to take action against Common Core implementation.

"I think many parents know that something is wrong with their children's education. And I think parents have a lot of questions," Parental Rights Coordinator Stacy Shore said. "We're here to inform and educate people on the federal take-over of education."

Shore is referring to federal standards that have gone into effect in schools throughout the country. Common Cores sets uniform goals and standards for all schools to follow.

"Forty-three states, the District of Columbia, four territories, and the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) have adopted the Common Core State Standards," according to the Common Core State Standards Initiative website.

According to the Common Core website, the rules were implemented, "to ensure all students are prepared for success after graduation, the Common Core establishes a set of clear, consistent guidelines for what students should know and be able to do at each grade level in math and English language arts."

Shore argues the standards are too restrictive.

"We want our kids to have a better quality of education," she said. "But in actual implementation of these rules, that is not what is happening. That's what is unifying parents."