Opus begins construction on downtown complex

COLUMBIA - The Opus development company began work in downtown Columbia Friday morning for the construction of a six-story, 259-bedroom student apartment structure.



Starting around 7 a.m. workers began construction after Opus received a demolition permit, a land disturbance permit and a full building permit Wednesday to begin work.

The City of Columbia said it collected $319,779.55 in fees and charges prior to the issuance of the building permit to in-part for utility needs.



The work will cause sidewalks and parking spots to close along 7th Street, 8th Street and Locust Street.



The alley between 7th Street and 8th Street north of Locust Street will close, too.



The construction is expected to finish in time for the start of next school year at the end of July 2015.