Oregon Car-Bomb Suspect Guilty of Terrorism

PORTLAND, Oregon - A jury has found an Oregon man guilty of federal terrorism charges.



Mohamed Mohamud was accused of leading a plot to detonate a bomb at Portland's 2010 Christmas tree-lighting ceremony. The device he thought was a bomb was a fake, supplied by undercover FBI agents posing as members of al-Qaida.



Jurors rejected the 21-year-old Mohamud's claim that he was entrapped or induced by a yearlong FBI sting that began to target him when he was a teenager.



Prosecutors argued that Mohamud was predisposed to terrorism as early as 15 years old.



Mohamud traded emails with an al-Qaida lieutenant later killed in a drone strike. He also told undercover agents he would pose as a college student while preparing for violent jihad.