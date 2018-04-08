Organ Donation Study

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Washington University School of Medicine is part of a national study aimed at overcoming the financial barriers keeping poor people from becoming living organ donors. Experts say would-be organ donors sometimes refuse relatives or friends in need because they cannot afford to travel to a transplant center for initial testing or transplantation. A four-year, $8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will pay the transportation, lodging and meal expenses of donors who otherwise couldn't afford to make the trip. Researchers emphasize the money is not being used to purchase organs or induce donation, which is illegal. Rather, the money will be used to help facilitate donations by people so inclined already. It could enable hundreds to thousands more donors each year.