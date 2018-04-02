Organization Holds Vigil to Stop Planned Parenthood Funding

COLUMBIA - All across the nation Friday those in support of stopping funding for Planned Parenthood gathered for prayer vigils. In Columbia, members of 40 Days For Life held the prayer vigil in an effort to support legislative members who support a federal constitutional amendment to end Planned Parenthood funding.

Last Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to take away funding from Planned Parenthood. Next, the bill goes to the Senate.

The protesters in Columbia stood outside Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill's office to ask for her support of the measure.

"We are joining the 'Expose Planned Parenthood Coalition' in asking people of faith and conscience to participate in these prayer vigils from coast to coast," Columbia's co-director of 40 Days For Life, Kathy Forck said.