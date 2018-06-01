Original Columbia McDonald's will be Torn Down and Renovated

COLUMBIA - With more than fifty years of history, Columbia's first McDonald's is looking to get a big face lift.

Lili Vianello, with McDonald's Media Relations, said the restaurant will close down on August 11 for demolition and reconstruction. She said the primary reason is to enhance customer experience.

"McDonald's restaurants pay a lot of attention to the physical plan, and making sure that the environment is inviting for our guests," Vianello said. "McDonald's is all about taking care of our guests and if the folks in the seats and at the window are not happy, then we aren't accomplishing our goal."

The Business Loop location was handpicked by Ray Kroc, the founder of McDonald's Corporation, and was the 171st store in the system.

"It was the first location in Columbia, built in 1959, hand picked by Ray Kroc, the founder of McDonald's Corporation himself," Vianello said. " It is a Columbia Landmark, full of rich history. We are just starting a new chapter."

The new restaurant will include customer-friendly services such as free Wi-Fi, several plug-in stations for laptops, a side-by-side drive through, digital menu displays as well a dual-point ordering system which will improve food delivery.

Several events are planned for the re-opening, and more information will be available as the date gets closer.