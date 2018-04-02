Osage Beach Fire Causes $350,000 in Damages

OSAGE BEACH -- Osage Beach Fire Protection District responded to a call about a structure fire at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Crews arrived at Dorsey's Pit Stop at 5682 Alona Point, and found the restaurant heavily involved in flames.



It took firefighters approximately 90 minutes to bring the fire under control and were able to contain the fire to the kitchen, bar and storage area and keep it from spreading to the dining area.

Approximately 23 personnel with 4 engines, 1 ladder truck and 3 chief officers responded to the incident. Osage Beach Fire Protection District units were assisted by Lake Ozark Fire Protection District, Mid-County Fire Protection District, Camdenton Fire Department, Osage Beach Police, Osage Beach Ambulance and Ameren UE.

Osage Beach Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire and lists the damage at $350,000. There were approximately 8 employees in the building at the time of the fire, and all were unharmed. Fire crews were on scene for 4 hours for complete extinguishment.