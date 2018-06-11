Osage Beach Fire Protection District forms special committee

OSAGE BEACH - Two months after a fatal fire, the Osage Beach Fire Protection District has formed a special committee to look at multi-family residential complexes, such as apartment complexes and condominiums.

Fire Chief Jeff Dorhauer said the district is starting the committee because of the fire that killed four children on Aug. 4.

He said the fire at Compass Pointe Condominiums has significantly impacted the entire community.

"I think it's opened all of our eyes in a lot of ways," Dorhauer said.

The committee members will include Dorhauer, Keith Miller from Columbia Associates Architecture, Tony Otto from Otto Construction, Dan Mills from Architectural and Engineer Consultants, Karen Bowman from PMG Group, Aaron Ellsworth from McDorman Ellsworth & Hardwick, Ron White from the City of Osage Beach, Osage Beach Fire Marshal Eddie Nicholson and Osage Beach Fire Director Rick Goedde.

Dorhauer said the committee will be looking at over 70 complexes in its district and will concentrate on what it can enforce legally, considering many of the complexes in the district were built before the current fire code. This could include adding sprinklers.

The committee will create a report to send to the board of directors, Dorhauer said.

The special committee will meet on Oct. 12.