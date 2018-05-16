Osage Beach man killed in accident after not wearing his seat belt

OSAGE BEACH - Police said Saturday a man died after his car struck a tree in Osage Beach.

The Osage Beach Police Department said Nicholas J. Voorhees, age 23, died in the accident. It happened between the 600 and 700 block of Lazy Days Road, where police responded to a noise complaint around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said someone was continuously honking a vehicle's horn. Upon arrival at the scene, an officer discovered a black 2007 Mercury Milan that had been involved in a one vehicle crash. The air bag had deployed, causing the horn to sound.

Voorhees was extricated from the vehicle by members of the Osage Beach Fire Protection District. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Camden County Medical Examiner.

Police said, based on the evidence of the scene, the driver appeared to have been traveling at a high rate of speed, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle. It appeared he traveled into oncoming lanes, over corrected and went off the road striking a tree head-on.



The car then struck another tree on the driver's side door.

Voorhees was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. The investigation continues to determine if there are any additional causes to the accident. No further information is available at this time.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct grammar mistakes.]