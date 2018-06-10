Osage Beach Police Arrest Two After Alleged Drug Deal

OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Police Department arrested two men Saturday after they completed an alleged drug deal in the parking lot of a business.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 5300 block of Osage Beach Parkway. A business owner called and said he believed he witnessed a drug deal.

The business owner had notified the suspects he called police, and the suspects fled into the nearby woods.

Officers said they found 32-year-old Michael A. Fields of Poplar Bluff and 22-year-old Elias S. Humphrey of Sunrise Beach in the woods.

The department said Fields had a small amount of methamphetamine and officers found additional drugs and paraphernalia near where Humphrey was found.

Officers took both suspects to the Camden County jail.

Fields was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Humphrey was charged with possession with the intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.