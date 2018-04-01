Osage Beach Police Arrest Two at Wal-Mart

OSAGE BEACH - Officers from the Osage Beach police department arrested an Eldon couple Wednesday after police said a woman tried to steal from the Osage Beach Wal-Mart.

The department said Wal-Mart loss prevention staff took 22-year-old Morgan Horton to the loss prevention office. The department said Horton escaped from the office and ran to a pickup truck in the parking lot.

Officers stopped Horton near the west entrance to the Wal-Mart on Osage Beach Parkway.

According to the department, store workers gave a description of Horton's companion, 30-year-old Jacob A. Wilson. Police said Wilson was left behind when Horton tried to leave the store.

Police arrested Horton for misdemeanor stealing and arrested Wilson for two warrants in Eldon, one for failure to appear in court on traffic charges and one for possession of drug paraphernalia.