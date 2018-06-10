Osage Beach Police officer rescues man from a lake

OSAGE BEACH - A man who nearly drowned in Osage Beach is still being treated for a broken vertebrate and bleeding brain Monday evening.

Osage Beach Police Officer Ken Pesce told KOMU 8 News Monday he saw Roger Farrow floating on his stomach near the edge of the water on Saturday, about 6 minutes after he was dispatched to look for the missing man. Pesce said he probably would have missed him, had it not been for Farrow's bright red suspenders floating beneath the waves.

"He was still conscious when I dragged him out of the water," Pesce said. "He was very thin, very frail. If he fell over walking he wouldn't have been able to get up."

Roger Farrow, 76, left his house on Jeffries Road in Osage Beach to walk his dog and never returned.

His wife called the police around 5:30 p.m. after she didn't hear from him.

After receiving the call, four officers with the Osage Beach Police Department began walking the shoreline through dense brush.

"The cause of the fall is still unknown," Osage Police Chief Todd Davis said.

Pesce said he thinks the man was looking for his dog and slipped and fell.

Farrow was transported to the University of Missouri, Columbia Hospital for treatment.