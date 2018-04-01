Osage Co. Sheriff Michael Dixon loses peace officer's license

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Osage County Sheriff Michael Dixon's peace officer's licence has been revoked.

DPS Communications Director Mike O'Connell said in an email, "Michael Dixon's POST status has been updated to reflect that his Missouri peace officer license has been revoked and he is not commissioned by any law enforcement agency."

KOMU 8 News is working to determine if Dixon is still employed by the Osage County Sheriff's Department.

Secretary Charlotte Townley said Dixon went into a meeting announcing it would take a while, but did not set plans for the rest of the day.

Dixon pleaded guilty in July to harassing a Belle police officer. Dixon admitted to making repeated phone calls to her and making contact of a sexual nature from October 2012 to June 2013.

In exchange for a guilty plea, prosecutors dropped charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, sexual misconduct and assault and stalking.

Dixon is required to serve two years supervised probation and ordered not to have any contact with the victim. He is also required to undergo drug and alcohol treatment, complete a sexual harassment training course, and is not allowed to consume alcohol or be in a bar unless required by his job.

Osage County Clerk Patrick Steele said he believes if Dixon lost his peace officer's licence, he would lose his job. Steele said in the interim, the Sheriff's Department would need to find a replacement, and would have to work with the court to get a name on the April ballot, since the deadline for the ballot has already passed.