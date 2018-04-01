Osage County deputies arrest two people on drug charges

OSAGE COUNTY - Deputies took two people into custody Thursday for outstanding warrants, and one of the suspects now faces new charges.

Authorities responded to reports of a suspicious person and vehicle in the area of Osage Delta Drive located on the Jefferson City side of the Missouri river.

During the investigation a deputy made contact with Paul Kremer and Chelsey Evans. Both from Jefferson City, each have outstanding warrants out of Cole County and were taken into custody.

Kremer will have new charges in Osage for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of less than 10 grams of Marijuana.

Evans was transported to the Cole County Jail and Kremer was transported to the Osage County jail without incident.

Sheriff Mike Bonham thanked the Cole County Sheriff’s Office for their help and the citizens of Osage County for alerting law enforcement.