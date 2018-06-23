Osage County Man Charged with Possession of Meth

OSAGE COUNTY - Kelly D. Griffith, 52, of Belle was arrested Wednesday morning after a search warrant led to the location of suspected methamphetamine, illegal prescription narcotics, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies from the Osage County Sheriff's Office and Narcotics Investigators from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group executed the search warrant at 4339 Highway D near Cooper Hill in Osage County.

Griffith was taken to the Osage County Jail. Osage County Prosecutor Amanda Grellner filed charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class C Felony, and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class D Felony.

The Honorable Judge Robert D. Schollmeyer set bond at $10,000.00. Griffith is still being held at the Osage County Jail.

Griffith has an extensive criminal history including felony stealing, assault, and unlawful use of a firearm and has previously been incarcerated in the Federal Bureau of Prisons.