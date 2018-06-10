Osage County Sheriff's Office seek domestic assault suspect

Photo from Osage County Sheriff's Department Facebook page

COLUMBIA - Osage County sheriff's deputies are searching for a person of interest in a domestic assault Tuesday.

Forty-year-old Todd Redel, of Freeburg, reportedly left the location of the assault and was last seen by a state trooper heading south on Highway 63 in Maries County.

Redel is described as 5'10'' and 190 lbs. with brown hair and eyes. He was driving an older model white extended cab Dodge Dakota 4x4 with a red stripe and a cracked windshield.

Redel is believed to be in Maries County, but authorities said he may return to Freeburg.

Authorities said he is armed should not be approached. Anyone who sees him should immediately call their local law enforcement.