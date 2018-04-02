Osage Sheriff Michael Dixon Charged With Sexual Misconduct

ROLLA - Osage County Sheriff Michael R. Dixon was charged with several counts involving sexual misconduct Wednesday.

Dixon is accused of four misdemeanor charges and one felony.

The misdemeanor charges include sexual misconduct in the first degree, assault in the third degree, harassment and stalking.

Dixon allegedly touched a victim, identified by the initials C.M., in the genital area with a flashlight. Belle police officer Courtney Mahaney accused Dixon of sexual harassment in July.

Dixon allegedly repeated comments of suggestive or sexual nature and made numerous telephone calls to C.M. unrelated to her work that would have "caused a reasonable person under the circumstances to be frightened, intimidated or emotionally distressed."

The felony charge is for operating a four-wheeler belonging to Nathan Abel without Abel's permission.

Earlier this afternoon Special Prosecuting Attorney John Berger said no date has been set for Dixon to appear in court.