Osage Sheriff Michael Dixon to Stand Trial in Stalking Case

LINN (AP) - A judge has ruled that a central Missouri sheriff accused of stalking a woman will stand trial.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports Phelps County Associate Circuit Judge Ronald White ruled Friday there's enough evidence to support a trial for Osage County Sheriff Michael Dixon. Dixon has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of tampering with a vehicle and four misdemeanors, including sexual misconduct.

Authorities accuse Dixon of stalking and harassing a woman, who alleged that Dixon drove away with a four-wheeler belonging to the woman's fiance in June.

Dixon's attorney, Travis Noble, requested the preliminary hearing, which was held after the Missouri Supreme Court appointed a different special judge to hear the case. All judges in the 20th circuit recused themselves from hearing any phase of the case.