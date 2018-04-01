Osama bin Laden Dead, America Reacts

6 years 11 months 9 hours ago Monday, May 02 2011 May 2, 2011 Monday, May 02, 2011 6:25:00 AM CDT May 02, 2011 in News
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A decade on the run ended in sudden and spectacular fashion for Osama bin Laden, the face of global terrorism and architect of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Long believed to be hiding in caves, bin Laden was tracked down in a costly, custom-built hideout not far from a Pakistani military academy.

Elite American forces descended on the compound in helicopters, killing bin Laden and three other men, along with a woman being used as a human shield. There were no U.S. casualties.

President Barack Obama announced the operation, saying "Justice has been done." Cheering crowds gathered at the White House and at ground zero in Manhattan.
Bin Laden's body was quickly buried at sea and Obama said the remains had been handled in accordance with Islamic custom, which requires speedy burial. The greatest terrorist threat to the U.S. is now considered to be al-Qaida in Yemen.

Following the news, politicians across the country released statements officials statements. New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said, "After September 11, 2001 we gave our word as Americans that we would stop at nothing to capture or kill Osama Bin Laden. After the contribution of millions, including so many who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, we have kept that word."

The New York Fire Department reflected on their loss nearly ten years ago, saying, "Osama Bin Laden was responsible for killing 343 members of the FDNY on September 11th, 2001. Tonight, in firehouses throughout the city our members are grateful for the news thankful to all the brave members of the U.S. Military that had a role in this successful operation."

Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger echoed the sentiment saying, "I'm proud of our men and women in uniform, Wherever you are, take a minute to say thank you to one of the brave heroes who serve our country."

Former President George W. Bush released this official statement after he received the news via a phone call from President Obama:

"The fight against terror goes on, but tonight America has sent an unmistakable message: No matter how long it takes, justice will be done."

And amid all the celebration Sen. John McCain, R-AZ, reminds there is still work to do.

"I am overjoyed that we finally got the world's top terrorist... But while we take heart in the news that Osama Bin Laden is dead, we must be mindful that al-Qaeda and its terrorist allies are still lethal and determined enemies and we must remain vigilant to defeat them," McCain said.

Missouri senators Claire McCaskill, D-MO, and Roy Blunt, R-MO, have also released statements following Sunday night's announcement.

"After a very long and bad chapter of world history, Bin Laden is dead and justice delivered," McCaskill said.

Blunt's office released this statement:

"It's a day to remember those we lost on 9/11, and those who have their lives in the ongoing battle against world-wide terrorism since that fateful day."

Former Democratic Congressman Ike Skelton, chaired the House Armed Services Committee. He said, "Bin Laden's death should have a chilling effect on other Al Qaeda members because they must know they are next."

Political scientists predict Obama will get a boost in approval ratings as people credit him with taking down Osama bin Laden.

