OSBI Investigates Shooting by Mo. Police in Okla.

GROVE, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says OSBI agents are looking into a shooting by deputies from Missouri at a suspect in Grove in northeastern Oklahoma.

The OSBI said Wednesday that no injuries are reported as a result of the Tuesday shooting.

The agency says McDonald County, Mo., deputies opened fire on the man about noon Tuesday in Grove after pursuing him from the southwestern Missouri county. The OSBI says the deputies fired after the man crashed into a patrol car carrying two deputy sheriffs and that both deputies fired at the suspect.

The OSBI says the man then drove back into Missouri where he was eventually arrested by Missouri state police.

Details of how and why the pursuit began were not immediately released.