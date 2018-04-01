OSHA Cites SW Mo. Plant for Violations

By: The Associated Press

AURORA (AP) - Federal investigators found several safety violations at a southwest Missouri milling plant where a worker was fatally injured last summer.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a release Thursday that the worker died after falling about 40 feet from a lift used to transport materials at MFA Inc.'s milling facility in Aurora. The accident occurred Aug. 26.

Barbara Theriot, OSHA's Kansas City director, said the accident was preventable.

OSHA says its inspectors cited MFA for 13 serious safety violations, including failing to guard open-sided floors, creating potential falls up to 20 feet and failing to inspect man lifts every 30 days.

The Springfield News-Leader reports OSHA also proposed $91,000 in fines. MFA has about two weeks to contest the citations.

MFA didn't immediately return calls seeking comment.