OSHA probing 2 workplace deaths last week in Missouri
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal workplace safety officials are investigating two separate on-the-job deaths last week in Missouri.
The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the investigation Monday of a 25-year-old tree trimmer killed in Columbia.
Police said that worker died at a hospital Aug. 10 shortly after the limb fell on top of him.
OSHA also is probing the suspected heat-related death Aug. 11 of a worker who was found unresponsive after prepping soil and laying sod for a new housing project in Kansas City, Missouri.
OSHA says preliminary reports indicate the worker sustained heat stroke while working outdoors in conditions with a heat index of 105 degrees.
The victims' names haven't been released.
