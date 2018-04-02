OSHA probing 2 workplace deaths last week in Missouri

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal workplace safety officials are investigating two separate on-the-job deaths last week in Missouri.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the investigation Monday of a 25-year-old tree trimmer killed in Columbia.

Police said that worker died at a hospital Aug. 10 shortly after the limb fell on top of him.

OSHA also is probing the suspected heat-related death Aug. 11 of a worker who was found unresponsive after prepping soil and laying sod for a new housing project in Kansas City, Missouri.

OSHA says preliminary reports indicate the worker sustained heat stroke while working outdoors in conditions with a heat index of 105 degrees.

The victims' names haven't been released.