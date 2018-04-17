OSHA proposes $74K in fines for storage tank company

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A federal agency proposed $74,000 in fines for a storage tank manufacturer accused of exposing workers to hazardous levels of a chemical than can cause lung cancer and other health problems.

The U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a release Thursday the agency is proposing $74,000 in fines for a dozen serious safety violations at Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Abec Inc.'s facility in Springfield. Abec manufactures stainless steel tanks.

OSHA said Abec workers were exposed to hexavalent chromium and potentially deafening noise. OSHA said hexavalent chromium can cause lung cancer and respiratory, eye and skin damage at high levels.

Abec spokesman Joe Munley said Friday that the safety and health of its employees is the company's priority, and Abec is reviewing the OSHA assessment.