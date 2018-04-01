OSHA proposes $95K in fines for storage tank company

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A federal agency has found that a storage tank manufacturer is continuing to expose workers to hazardous levels of a chemical than can cause lung cancer and other health problems.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Wednesday that the agency is proposing $95,000 in fines for safety violations at Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Abec Inc.'s facility in Springfield. The company previously agreed to pay $31,400 after it was cited in July for similar problems.

The latest citations allege that Abec failed to take steps to protect its workers after it was cited with exposing them to hexavalent chromium and potentially deafening noise. OSHA says hexavalent chromium can cause lung cancer and respiratory, eye and skin damage at high levels.

The company didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.