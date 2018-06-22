Oshie Gives the Blues a SO Win Over the Devils

NEWARK, NJ (AP) - T.J. Oshie scored the only goal in the shootout and relief goalie Brian Elliott was perfect as the St. Louis Blues beat New Jersey 4-3 on Thursday night to end the Devils five-game winning streak.

Oshie, the first shooter for the Blues, fooled Devils goalie Johan Hedberg with an off-speed shot that trickled through his pads.

Elliott, who came on to replace Jaroslav Halak in the second period, stopped Ilya Kovalchuk, Patrik Elias and Zach Parise. Elliott also stopped all 15 shots in regulation and overtime.

Chris Stewart, David Perron and Patrik Berglund scored for the Blues, who improved to 11-0-2 against the Eastern Conference.

Parise, Adam Henrique and Elias had the New Jersey goals.

 

