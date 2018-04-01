Oshie Helps Blues Beat Canucks

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- T.J. Oshie had two goals and an assist and David Backes got the go-ahead score early in the third period of the St. Louis Blues' 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.

The Blues have beaten the Canucks twice in nine days, both times with backup goalie Brian Elliott in the nets ahead of the slumping Jaroslav Halak. Alexandre Burrows and Ryan Kesler scored for the Canucks, who were a lot more competitive than in the previous night's 5-1 loss at Minnesota.

The Blues paid tribute to the Cardinals' World Series championship throughout the game, only their second at home in the last 10. Tony La Russa, Game 7 winner Chris Carpenter and MVP David Freese participated in a ceremonial puck drop, with Carpenter's son, Sam doing the honors.