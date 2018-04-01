Oslo Bomb Kills 7; Shootings at Nearby Youth Camp

OSLO, Norway (AP) - Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg has urged Norwegians to not cave in to fear caused by a bombing in downtown Oslo that killed seven people and a shooting at a youth camp outside the capital.

Stoltenberg told Norwegian broadcaster NRK: "Co-workers have lost their lives today ... "it's frightening. That's not how we want things in our country. But it's important that we don't let ourselves be scared. Because the purpose of that kind of violence is to create fear."

He says he's received unconfirmed reports of dead and injured at the camp shooting but that details were still sketchy.