Ostad Finishes Strong for Norway at Summer Universiade

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Mizzou Gymnast Sandra Ostad will return to the United States this week after finishing up a whirlwind competition overseas. The Missouri junior competed for her native Norway at the Summer Universiade, finishing in the top ranks of the competition. She earned an all-around total of 48.150 in the first round which advanced her into the competition's event finals.

In the first round Ostad earned a score of 13.400 on vault, which is the average of her two runs. On the first run she earned a 13.850 followed by a 12.950 on the second. She scored 11.550 on bars and 10.450 on beam. She earned a 12.300 on floor to round out the competition.

Scoring at the Summer Universiade is done using the elite method, which awards points for difficulty in addition to the 10-point scale that is used in collegiate scoring as well.

Next up for Ostad is a trip to Oslo, Norway, where she will compete in the Norwegian National competition on September 17.