Other Mid-Missouri Counties Vote on Several Issues

The Van-Far school district is deciding a $1.9 million bond issue.

New Bloomfield's Proposition 2 asks voters to decide a $600,000 bond issue.

Boonville voters are choosing a mayor from among candidates Morris Carter, Jim Painter and Dave Nicholas.

Bunceton voters will decide a $600,000 bond issue.

Owensville has two issues on its ballot, a sales tax increase and a $4.5 million bond issue.

The Maries County School District is voting on Proposition 2, a $2.5 million bond issue.

Miller County has two bond issues, a $1.8 million bond issue for the nursing home district, and a $21 million bond issue for the School of the Osage.