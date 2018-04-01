OU officials 'confident' Green-Beckham will play this season

NORMAN, Okla. - The Oklahoman reports University of Oklahoma officials are confident former Missouri football player Dorial Green-Beckham will play this season.

The University of Missouri dismissed Green-Beckham from the team in April after a burglary incident in which the star wide receiver allegedly threw his girlfriend's friend down a flight of stairs. The victim and Green-Beckham's girlfriend did not press charges.

The NCAA requires its student-athletes to sit out of competition for one year after transferring. However, Oklahoma can file a waiver in order to get the 6-foot-6-inch wideout back on the field. The waiver was created for players who were removed from their respective programs because of reasons out of their control.

Oklahoma has not filed for the waiver and continues to wait for documentation from MU.

The burglary incident is not the only troublesome event involving Green-Beckham off the field. Springfield police arrested Green-Beckham and two other men in January after finding a pound of marijuana in their car. No criminal charges have been filed in that case.

Green-Beckham joined the football team at the University of Oklahoma on July 7. The Sooners are ranked third in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll behind Florida State and Alabama.