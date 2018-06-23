Our Lady of Lourdes - Mrs. Himmel's 5th Grade Class

1 year 3 months 3 weeks ago Monday, February 27 2017 Feb 27, 2017 Monday, February 27, 2017 8:34:00 AM CST February 27, 2017 in Daily Pledge
loading

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett & Patton Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

More News

Grid
List

As driving ban lifted, Saudi women in crosshairs of change
As driving ban lifted, Saudi women in crosshairs of change
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Outside a sprawling mall in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, young single men and women walk... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 6:21:17 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

One Battle High School softball player prepares to pass annual car show on
One Battle High School softball player prepares to pass annual car show on
COLUMBIA - One softball player is setting her team up for success before she leaves for college. On Saturday,... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 4:54:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Citywide discussion on community policing continues
Citywide discussion on community policing continues
COLUMBIA - The discussion on community policing continues to ripple through Columbia after a citywide meeting Saturday. The City... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 3:31:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Man found shot to death near Kansas City home; no arrests
Man found shot to death near Kansas City home; no arrests
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a man near a house in... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Sarah Sanders says she was kicked out of restaurant because she works for Trump
Sarah Sanders says she was kicked out of restaurant because she works for Trump
(CNN) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant by its owner... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 2:47:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Former Missouri coach manages Alzheimer's with wife's help
Former Missouri coach manages Alzheimer's with wife's help
COLUMBIA (AP) — The wife of a former University of Missouri football coach is helping her husband remember the details... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 2:18:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Sisters gather for educating one another
Sisters gather for educating one another
COLUMBIA – Reaching all generations was the goal of one Columbia woman on Saturday. Cheryl Miller is the president... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 1:03:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

ATV crash puts two in University Hospital
ATV crash puts two in University Hospital
CAMDEN COUNTY - Two teenage boys suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident Friday night, according to the Missouri State... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 9:34:00 AM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

St. Louis to be site of election security summit
St. Louis to be site of election security summit
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A national gathering in St. Louis in September will focus on election security. Missouri... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 7:54:00 AM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Fulton kicks off annual street festival
Fulton kicks off annual street festival
FULTON - The city of Fulton kicked off their annual Street Festival in style Friday with live music, a carnival,... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 2:23:00 AM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Inmate charged with capital murder in Kansas deputy deaths
Inmate charged with capital murder in Kansas deputy deaths
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 30-year-old inmate was charged Friday with capital murder in the shooting deaths of... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 8:41:21 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Visitors hit Boonville for Heritage Days celebration
Visitors hit Boonville for Heritage Days celebration
BOONVILLE - People will see a few more cars drive through town this weekend, as the city celebrates its annual... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Credit card skimmer found at Boonville gas station
Credit card skimmer found at Boonville gas station
BOONVILLE – Police said a technician at a local gas station found an internal skimmer device inside a gas pump... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 4:49:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Fulton man convicted of a dozen sex crimes
Fulton man convicted of a dozen sex crimes
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Fulton man could face more than 200 years in prison after being found guilty of 12... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 4:01:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

U.S. House passes farm bill, sparking concern from advocacy groups
U.S. House passes farm bill, sparking concern from advocacy groups
JEFFERSON CITY – The U.S. House passed the 2018 farm bill, formally known as the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:49:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Missouri farmers affected by drought conditions in spite of the rain
Missouri farmers affected by drought conditions in spite of the rain
FULTON - Despite rainfall these past two days, statistics show most of Missouri is dryer than usual. Data released... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:37:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Update: Witnesses testify in sentencing phase of Moberly murder trial
Update: Witnesses testify in sentencing phase of Moberly murder trial
HUNTSVILLE – The sentencing phase of the trial for a convicted murderer began Friday. Jeffrey Nichols was convicted Thursday... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

University leaders to appeal ruling saying grad students are employees
University leaders to appeal ruling saying grad students are employees
COLUMBIA - Graduate students at the University of Missouri celebrated Thursday after they were officially considered employees, but the celebration... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 2:32:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 75°
10pm 73°
11pm 72°
12am 70°