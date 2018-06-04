Ousted IRS Chief: Errors Not Caused by Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) - The ousted chief of the Internal Revenue Service is telling Congress that his agency made errors in targeting conservative groups seeking tax-exempt status, but he says the mistakes were not the result of partisan views.

In a prepared statement, former acting IRS commissioner Steven Miller was ready to tell the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday that the screening system agency workers set up was designed to deal with a growing caseload of groups seeking tax-exempt status. Miller said it was not due to "any political or partisan viewpoint."

He says that the IRS has instituted new processes designed to prevent the problem from occurring again.

Miller was testifying in Congress' first hearing into the targeting of tea party and other conservative groups by the IRS.