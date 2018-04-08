Ousting of St. Louis Minister Called for

A support group for clergy abuse victims is holding a news conference this hour in St. Louis. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests says a Protestant minister should be suspended. SNAP says the minister has sexually manipulated and exploited a mentally challenged adult member of his congregation. The news conference is at 9:45 a-m (at the intersection of Chippewa and Watson) in south St. Louis.