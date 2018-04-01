Outer Road Bridge Closes in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY- The Missouri Department of Transportation closed a bridge on the northern outer road of I-70 just east of Columbia on Wednesday.

MoDot shut down the bridge over Little Cedar Creek to replace it.

The work is part of MoDot's Safe and Sound Program, an effort designed to improve 800 of Missouri's worst bridges by the end of 2013.

It will be closed for 57 days.