Outrage, protests continue after Stockley verdict

By: The Associated Press and Kristen Reesor, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The attorney for the family of the black man shot and killed by a white St. Louis police officer says they disagree with a judge's ruling that the state didn't meet its burden of proof for a finding that the officer was guilty of murder.

A judge found 36-year-old former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley not guilty in the 2011 shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

KMOV reports the family's lawyer, Al Watkins, spoke to reporters less than an hour after the judge's Friday morning ruling.

Watkins says he found the ruling appalling and contrary to the evidence presented.

Watkins and Smith's fiance, Christina Wilson, on Thursday appealed for calm and non-violent protest no matter what verdict was issued.

Politicians react

Rep. William Lacy Clay of Missouri says he's outraged by the verdict.