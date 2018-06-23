Outside Help Possible for Troubled Schools

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis may follow the lead of urban school districts in places like Chicago, Philadelphia and New York and turn over the reins of the city's most troubled schools to outside groups.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that superintendent Kelvin Adams proposed Thursday night that if any of the district's 18 lowest-performing schools fails to meet specified targets next school year, nonprofit entities would be hired to run them in 2015-16. Adams made the proposal to the Special Administrative Board that oversees the district.

Under that plan, the schools would be operated independently but still belong to the district. The operator could hire staff and set curriculum, but the district would remain accountable for test scores and enrollment.