Outstanding warrant leads to drug arrests

OSAGE BEACH - A man and woman are in the Camden County Jail on suspicion of distributing and using drugs.

Officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and deputies from the Camden County Sheriff's Office went to a home on Sparrow Court in Osage Beach Thursday. They were looking for 36-year-old Aaron Burns, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Burns ran from officers when they arrived, but they later arrested him without incident. Officers then searched the home using a drug-related search warrant.

Officers report finding and seizing meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances in the home.

A woman was also arrested at the scene. She and Burns were taken to the Camden County Jail.