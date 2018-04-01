Over 600 students participate in anti-stress event

COLUMBIA – According to a new survey, the majority of university students in Missouri are experiencing stress. MU students had the opportunity Wednesday to learn how to handle a busy college life.

More than 600 students attended the anti-stress "Take Action Carnival" hosted Wednesday by the MU Counseling Center.

MU student Elizabeth Spiegel said, “I think everyone can say that they definitely experienced stress. I have, and I’m a freshman at Mizzou, and I think going in with all of our first midterms and tests, I have definitely been stressed out. So it’s interesting to learn different ways to relieve stress.”

The survey done this spring by the organization Partners in Prevention shows 72 percent of the MU students who answered are experiencing stress. When all Missouri universities are taken together, the number is 75 percent.

MU psychologist Christy Hutton said, “Some of the things that really can impact students if their stress levels stay high for too long are difficulties in focusing og concentrating and it can be very difficult to get schoolwork done. Students can actually lose their motivation for school and develop depression.”

At the anti-stress event, students could visit 15 activities to learn more about how to avoid a high stress level and they could also get ideas for fun breaks. The students could dunk an officer in a dunk-tank, paint, and pet kittens.

“We have research that says that petting animals or even watching funny animal videos actually reduces stress and help people," Hutton said. "All of these creative activities are outlets that people can use to take a timeout. And even if your timeout is five minutes to color a coloring book that can be very beneficial to reducing stress.”